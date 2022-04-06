Seized pork sausages test positive for ASF virus: MAQIS

SEPANG: The pork sausage products seized from a Chinese national on March 26 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) have tested positive for the African Swine Fever (ASF) virus.

The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) in a statement today said the pork sausages weighing 10 kilogrammes and estimated to be worth RM350, were placed in the man’s hand carry luggage.

“Several samples were taken from the pork sausages for testing at the Veterinary Public Health Laboratory and the test results found the sausages to be infected with the ASF virus,“ read the statement.

The test procedure was done to prevent the spread of the disease as it is feared that if not contained, this could affect the country’s pig-rearing industry.

“The seized sausages will be disposed of in accordance with the standard operating procedures set,” it said adding that Malaysia had imposed a ban on the import of pork products from ASF virus affected countries, including prohibiting air passengers from carrying the products in hand luggages to prevent the disease from entering the country.

“The ASF disease is easily spread and is capable of causing a very high mortality rate of up to 100 per cent of domestic pigs which can cripple the pig farming industry in a short time,” it added.-Bernama