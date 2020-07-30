Selangor AADK conducts inspection at bus terminal

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) has placed its enforcement officers at bus terminals in the state in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration to ensure the bus drivers and passengers are free from drug.

Selangor AADK director Dr Nazira Sadiron said the operation, code-named “Ops Terminal” was carried out since yesterday.

“A total of 48 AADK personnel and 180 personnel from the Road Transport Department are involved in this operation at the bus terminals at Section 17 here, in Kajang and Klang Sentral,“ he told reporters at the launch of the operation last night.

Nazira said 54 drivers were checked yesterday and all of them tested negative for drug.

She hoped that by conducting such an operation, it would reduce the number of road crashes due to bus drivers driving under the influence of drug.

The RTD also conducted checks on buses to ensure they are fit to be on the road, she added. -Bernama