Selangor achieves 80.2 pct vaccination -- MB

SHAH ALAM: More than 80% or 3.81 million adult population in Selangor have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine as at today, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

In a tweet, Amirudin said 54.9% or 2.61 million people have completed two-dose vaccination in the state.

Meanwhile, he said via Selangor Vaccine Programme (Selvax), another additional 304,784 doses of vaccine were administered.

Amirudin said the combine effort of Selvax and the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) has brought about a total of 6.42 million doses of vaccine dispensed in Selangor.

Selangor and Kuala Lumpur are the two states involved in the surge capacity operation to curb the spread of the infection in the Klang Valley which was conducted since last month. — Bernama