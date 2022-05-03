Selangor agrees to bring forward Workers’ Day holiday to May 4

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has agreed to bring forward the Workers’ Day holiday to Wednesday, May 4 in line with the official announcement that Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls on Monday.

Selangor state secretary, Datuk Haris Karim said the decision had obtained the consent of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah(pix).

“In line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri’s statement (on the holiday) and the provisions s under Section 3 of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369) and the consent of the Selangor Sultan, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has agreed that Workers’ Day Holiday in Selangor will be brought forward to Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

“The change in the public holiday is also aplicable to all local authorities and state statutory bodies,” he said in a statement.-Bernama