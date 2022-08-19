Selangor AKM Tour: 9,000 job offers at Career Carnival

SHAH ALAM: Some 9,000 jobs are on offer for job-seekers at Jamin Kerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival 2022 organised by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) in conjunction with the Selangor Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations (AKM) Tour.

Socso Employer Relations officer Farah Aliah Anuar said the carnival, which connects job seekers with 90 employers, is being held until Sunday at the compound of the Shah Alam Stadium.

“50 per cent of the positions offered are for managers and above while the rest are supervisor positions and others,“ she told Bernama here today.

The career carnival also offers counters for resume checking as well as counselling service, she added.

Meanwhile, a public university graduate, Muhamad Haiqal Sabri, 23, said the job carnival was effective for those looking for employment, especially during this very challenging time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An accounting executive, Nur Aqilah Azman, 26, said the carnival could also be used as a permanent platform for those who want to seek career development.

“I have two years of work experience and I know what I want and I try to find the best (career) for my own progress and development,“ she said.-Bernama