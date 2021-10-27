Selangor allocates RM80 mln for 3 new Hijrah Selangor schemes

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government has allocated RM80 million for three new Hijrah Selangor schemes aimed at assisting entrepreneurs in the state recover and restart businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari(pix)said the schemes involving i-Lestari, i-Agro and i-Bermusim, offered financing depending on the needs and sectors in which the entrepreneurs are involved.

“The schemes that are managed by Yayasan Hijrah Selangor is open from today until next year for entrepreneurs aged 18 and above,” he told reporters after the launch of the schemes here today.

Amirudin said i-Lestari Scheme offered additional capital from RM51,000 to RM100,000 to entrepreneurs who are already running a business and are working to further grow their business.

He said the i-Agro Scheme is offered to entrepreneurs in the agriculture, livestock and aquaculture sectors with additional capital ranging from RM1,000 to RM5,000 to assist entrepreneurs in providing adequate food supply hubs, especially for the people of Selangor.

Additionally, he said the i-Agro Scheme would encourage the second generation of farmers, especially unemployed youths and graduates, to venture into agriculture.

Meanwhile, he said i-Bermusim Scheme is introduced for entrepreneurs who run seasonal businesses such as Ramadan bazaars and festivals as well as seasonal fruit stalls and are in need of business revolving capital.