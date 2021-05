KUALA LANGAT: The Selangor government has given the green light for Large Scale Solar (LSS) farm projects to be developed on agricultural land.

State Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said previously, solar farm projects were only allowed to be developed on industrial land.

“Before this, (operators) have problems with the land status but now we are making it easier for them whereby agricultural land can be turned into solar farms. We used to require industrial land but not anymore,” he told reporters after visiting the LSS project in Kuala Langat today.

Hee said operators who are interested in developing solar farms could study the Selangor Solar Farm Planning Guidelines that was approved by the State Executive Council on Dec 16, 2020.

So far, there are two LSS projects in Selangor, namely on a 98.34-hectare land which was developed in 2018 and a 21.45-hectare floating solar farm developed last year in Kuala Langat.

“For future planning, two (local) companies have applied to develop a solar farm in Klang and a floating solar farm in Hulu Selangor. The state government has given the approval for both companies to make bidding under the Energy Commission,” he said. — Bernama