Selangor and Pahang record increase in flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 71,876 flood victims were still housed at relief centres (PPS) in seven states as at this afternoon, with Selangor and Pahang continuing to record an increase in the number of flood victims.

The flood situation in Selangor also caused the closure of three Covid-19 Assessment Centres (CAC) involving the Petaling and Kuala Langat districts, according to the Selangor Health Department (JKNS) via a post on the Facebook page.

The closure of CAC in Petaling involves the Section 19 Health Clinic (KK), Shah Alam which will be transferred to KK Puchong Batu 14, Puchong and Taman Medan KK, while the CAC in Kuala Langat district involves KK Jenjarom and KK Bukit Changgang, transferred to KK Telok Datok, Banting.

As of 4.30 pm, the number of victims in Selangor increased to 26,247 people from 7,413 families housed in 134 PPS.

In PAHANG, the Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee said flood victims increased to 41,455 people in 278 PPS involving nine districts, with Kuantan continuing to be the worst affected by the floods.

The routes on the two main Pahang highways that have been flooded since Sunday are also still impassable, namely Bentong to Karak for the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway and Lanchang to Temerloh on the East Coast Expressway Highway 1 (LPT1).

In KUALA LUMPUR, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim said 350 people were still at PPS, involving 287 victims at the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Lembah Pantai; PPS Kelab Sultan Sulaiman (55) and PPS Dewan Jalan Hamzah (eight).

He said several reports related to landslides had been identified by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) involving 47 locations, among them in Jalan Bukit Ledang, Damansara; Jalan Pantai Permai; Jalan Perkasa, Taman Salak Selatan; Jalan Parlimen; Semantan Villa; and Seri Duta 1, Bukit Tunku.

“The Institut Kerja Raya Malaysia (IKRAM) has been appointed by DBKL to conduct a study to identify appropriate solutions to be implemented,“ he said in a statement.

He said apart from that, DBKL also identified the location of fallen trees and branches through on-site investigations and public complaints with more than 40 locations being cleared.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, state director of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor, in a statement, said 766 people from 188 families were still in six PPS involving Jelebu, Port Dickson and Seremban districts as of 4 pm.

In KELANTAN, Zainuddin Hussin of the state APM Disaster Management and Operations Secretariat said the number of flood victims dropped as of 6 pm, with 2,617 people from 815 families compared to 3,667 people from 1,101 families this afternoon.

A total of 15 PPS were opened involving two districts in the state, namely 10 in Pasir Mas and five in Kuala Krai.

In MELAKA, state APM director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin said the number of flood victims also recorded a drop to 173 victims from 44 families this afternoon.

In a statement, he said only three PPS were still operating after three other PPS in the Alor Gajah district were closed this evening, namely PPS Balai Raya Kampung Paya Lebar, PPS Surau Sri Jeram and PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Tunggal.

In PERAK, 268 flood victims were still housed at two PPS in Hilir Perak district, according to a spokesperson for the APM and the Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat.-Bernama