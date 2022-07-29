Selangor assembly to table anti-party hopping enactment bill in Nov: Speaker

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is expected to table the Anti-Party Hopping Enactment Bill in the state’s budget session in November.

Selangor Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim said the tabling of the bill will make the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No 3) 2022 relating to the ban on MPs changing parties passed at Dewan Rakyat yesterday as a reference to avoid any contradictions.

“We will follow the module (Bill) as implemented by Dewan Rakyat because we do not want any disputes in the future.

“We at the state level will definitely follow the footsteps of Parliament and I will discuss with the head of the State Assembly, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in future so that Selangor follows the move as soon as possible,“ he told reporters at the Annex Building of Selangor State Assembly today.

Ng said the assembly also did not rule out the possibility of holding a special state assembly session if there is a specific request for the anti-hopping bill to be tabled in the near future.

The Selangor State Assembly had earlier passed a motion urging the federal government to enact an anti-party hopping bill aimed at preventing any members of Parliament and State Assembly from party-hopping and it received the unanimous support of the members of the assembly.

Yesterday, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng was reported to have said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) has assured all states under its administration, namely Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, that they will amend the State Constitution as soon as possible, after the bill is passed.

Lim was quoted as saying that the move was to enable the bill related to the prohibition of elected representatives to change parties to be standardised and enforced at the state level before GE15.

The Dewan Rakyat made history yesterday when the bill was passed with more than two-thirds majority.

The state assembly sitting continues next Monday.-Bernama