Selangor bans politicians teaching Islam

PETALING JAYA: Politicians and political operatives are no longer allowed to teach Islam in Selangor, effective January 1, 2022.

Selangor Islamic Council (Mais) in a statement said their accreditation (tauliah) will be revoked effective Dec 31, and that no further accreditation will be given to those who are politically active.

Mais chairperson Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof(pix) said this is in line with the degree of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah barring Islam from being politicised and used as a political tool, especially in mosques and surau.

However, an exemption has been given to whoever holds the Islamic affairs portfolio in Selangor, on the condition that any teachings on Islam do not include or touch on any political matters.

The decision to bar politicians from teaching Islam in Selangor was first made in the Selangor Royal Court council in March 2019 and reaffirmed in August.

Teaching Islam without accreditation in Selangor is in violation of Selangor’s Syariah laws and is punishable with a fine of up to RM3,000 or two years’ jail or both.

Abdul Aziz said this punishment also applies to those who would insult, disobey, or question the Selangor sultan’s decrees in relation to Islam, as he is the head of religion in the state.