Selangor cancer patients may apply for treatment assistance of up to RM5,000

SHAH ALAM: The state assembly sitting was informed today that cancer patients in Selangor are able to get treatment funding assistance of up to RM5,000 through the Bantuan Sihat Selangor (BSS) programme.

State Islamic Religious Affairs, Consumer Affairs and Halal Industry Committee chairman Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni said this also covers surgical treatment and the limit is RM5,000 per application.

“The move is to help the less fortunate get fast and quality medical treatment. Individuals who meet the requirements may submit an application through the website http://bantuansihat.selangor.gov.my,“ he said in response to a question from Leong Tuck Chee (PH-Pandamaran) on financial assistance for cancer patients at the Selangor state assembly sitting today.

Mohd Zawawi was replying on behalf of State Public Health, Unity, Women’s Development and Family Standing Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud.

Among the requirements to obtain BSS financing assistance are applicants must be Selangor-born or have resided in the state for over 10 years, household income must not exceed RM3,000, and to submit a Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) approval letter from the Ministry of Finance.-Bernama