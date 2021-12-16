Selangor CID Chief Nik Ezanee appointed PM's ADC: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief SAC Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal(pix) has been appointed as the aide-de-camp (ADC) to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The matter was confirmed by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

It is understood that the appointment is effective today and the vacancy for the CID chief's post will be filled soon.

Nik Ezanee, 43, was appointed Selangor CID chief on April 12 this year after holding the post of Petaling Jaya district police chief from Feb 17, 2020.

He also served as the ACP of International Relations in the Secretariat of the Inspector-General of Police (Administration) in Bukit Aman in 2016.-Bernama