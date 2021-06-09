Selangor Covid-19 vaccination programme to kick-off in July - MB

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Covid-19 Vaccination Programme (SCVP) is expected to begin in July as a complement to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) in accelerating efforts to achieve herd immunity among the state’s population.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government together with the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) and the Health Ministry (MOH) would discuss the plan and adjust the vaccine recipient data in line with the national programme.

He said the implementation of SCVP would not burden the public health system in the state.

“We have at least 1,000 certified doctors to administer vaccine shots. But, it all depends on our discussion with CITF and the federal government as we do not want to create confusion and chaos among vaccine recipients,” he said in a virtual press conference after announcing the Kita Selangor 2.0 stimulus package today.

Under the stimulus package to curb the spread of the Covid-19, Amirudin said the state government will continue to be proactive by conducting the ongoing free community screening test, targeting 100,000 screenings under phase three.

He said the state will also provide a “home assessment tool” for those under home quarantine in Selangor. Each tool consists of N95 face masks, a thermometer, an oximeter, medicine and a saliva test kit.

To encourage and facilitate those who will receive vaccination in Selangor, especially senior citizens, Amirudin said the state government has collaborated with Grab to provide rebates worth RM20 for vaccination purposes.

“The state government will coordinate transportation assistance for those who stay far from the vaccination centres (PPV) through the Community Service Centre in each state constituency,” he added. — Bernama