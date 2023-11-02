Selangor DOSH probes fatal mishap at car service centre

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) has issued a notice of repair to a car service centre at the Hicom-Glenmarie industrial area, here, following an accident involving a worker at the premises, on Jan 20.

Its director's office said that the 3.55 pm incident involved a local male worker, 56, who was injured in the head, believed to have fallen from a high place.

Following that, the state DOSH team conducted an investigation after receiving a report about the incident.

The results of the initial investigation found that the victim was patrolling the premises and found that there were faulty fluorescent lamps.

“At the time of the incident, the victim tried to change the tube by using an A-frame ladder alone, as his colleague was on sick leave.

“However, the victim is suspected to have fallen from a height of 3.4 metres when trying to put the cover back on,” it said in a statement.

It added that the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and to undergo surgery on his head, but was confirmed dead on Feb 8 at around 12.14 am.

Further investigations will be carried out to identify the causes of the accident, and the parties responsible for it.

“Selangor DOSH will take legal action against the responsible party if there is a violation under the provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

“Employers have full control over any activity and are responsible for identifying hazards at the workplace, making a risk assessment and conducting effective risk control, before employees carry out work activities,” read the statement. -Bernama