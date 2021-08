KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak United lost their chance to top the Premier League even as they came from behind to split points with Selangor FC II after their match ended 1-1 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium here yesterday.

The sole point earned by Sarawak United, however, was good enough to keep them in third place, with 28 points, matching second-placed Terengganu FC II. Both teams are just one point shy of Premier League leaders Negeri Sembilan, with 29 points.

Both Sarawak United and Selangor FC II began their match well, attacking and counterattacking in turn, forcing both teams’ defence to work hard and deny their rivals the opportunity to score.

Selangor FC II, who have not won in their last two matches, nearly scored in the 19th minute, but midfielder Alexander Agyarkwa Ameyaw’s blazing shot hit the post instead.

Sarawak United were quick to mount a counteroffensive, and South Korean Lee Chang-hoon was unlucky that his shot just missed Selangor FC II’s goal.

After a goalless first half, Selangor FC II took less than five minutes to score, clawing ahead with a T Saravanan goal in the 49th minute.

Selangor FC II goalkeeper Sikh Izhan Nazrel Sikh Azman performed excellently and his brave actions at defending his goal must have surely frustrated his rivals.

Unfortunately, Sarawak United managed to capitalise on a lapse by the defence and substitute Abdul Rahim Abdul Razak seized the opportunity to equalise in the 87th minute, tucking in a pass that came from his teammate outside the penalty box.

Tonight’s match is the second time both teams go home with a point each after registering the same score in their first league meeting this season, last month.

Selangor FC II are now fifth with 22 points after 16 matches. -Bernama