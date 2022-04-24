Selangor FC players working on consistency: Brendan

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC players are working on improving their consistency and cutting down their mistakes, said the Red Giants captain Brendan Gan.

He believes the team could get better results if they are more disciplined on and off the field and stay focused throughout a match.

“You have to be consistent not just through the games but also consistent in training, diet and the positive aspects of being a footballer.

“It’s hard to say what went wrong but we need to focus on what we do well to minimise (chances of) our downfall,“ he told reporters when met at the English Premier League viewing party here last night.

Last night, Selangor lost 0-2 to Terengganu FC at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Gong Badak, their first Super League loss in four games which caused them to drop to eighth position in the standings with five points.

The defeat came after they tasted their first victory by beating Kedah Darul Aman FC 4-1 at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium.

Brendan said he is eager to return to action but does not know when he can don the Selangor and national jerseys again.

The 33-year-old defensive midfielder said he is trying to improve his health before returning to action.

Brendan was diagnosed with testicular cancer last year and is still being monitored by medical specialists.

Speaking about the national team's new head coach Kim Pan Gon, Brendan said it is interesting to see how the South Korean's new style of play would work out.-Bernama