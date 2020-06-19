Selangor govt deferring land premium payments, exempting property rentals for May

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government extended the period for the payment of land premiums and the exemption of rent for premises owned by local authorities as an initiative to restore the state’s economy following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said the state government had agreed to extend the land premium payment period to Sep 30 for notices that have expired from Jan 1, 2020, to June 9, 2020.

“The payment of land premiums can also be made in installments of six months until March 31, 2021, for selected notices (5A and 7G) that have not expired.

“It is hoped that this initiative will alleviate the economic pressures on developers and investors,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin added that for rental of premises under the purview of local authorities, the state government extended the exemption on rental payments to traders and tenants for the month of May subject to the same eligibility given for rental waiver in April.

At the same time, he said RM50,000 has been allocated for the ‘Bakul Makanan’ programme, which would be channelled to some 600 Selangor students stranded in Egypt due to the Covid-19 situation.

Amirudin added the state was in its final stage of concluding the economic recovery plan that is scheduled to be announced next month. -Bernama