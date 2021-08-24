Selangor govt proposed to set up transit homes

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor state government has proposed to set up transit homes for those who have lost their income following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Selangor opposition leader Datuk Rizam Ismail (BN-Sungai Air Tawar) said due to the current pandemic situation, many people, especially in Selangor, are facing an economic crisis that have resulted in them being homeless as they could no longer able to pay their personal, housing and vehicle loans.

“That is why I’m suggesting that the state government set up transit homes for the homeless until they manage to secure a job and find a house,” he said at the Selangor state assembly sitting today.

Rizam also asked whether the state government provided any compensation for Covid-19 vaccine recipients under the Selangor Vaccination Programme (SelVAX) should they experience serious side effects after getting vaccinated.

The federal government, he pointed out, had allocated special financial aid for those who suffered complications due the Covid-19 vaccination shots.

On March 22, the government announced an initial fund of RM10 million for special financial aid to Malaysians and foreigners who experience adverse side-effects after being vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Vaccine recipients who suffer serious side-effects that require long-term hospital treatment will receive RM50,000, while RM500,000 aid will be given in the event of death or permanent disability due to Covid vaccination.

The State Assembly sitting was adjourned to 10 am tomorrow. — Bernama