Selangor govt suggests abandoned housing project at Ladang Durian Dusun be resolved through legal channel

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has proposed that the issue on the housing project for former employees of Ladang Dusun Durian, in Morib, Kuala Langat, which has been abandoned since 2006, be resolved through legal channels.

Selangor Housing, Urban Wellbeing and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Rodziah Ismail(pix) said she had suggested the matter to the housing developer, Era Permai Sdn Bhd, and the 109 house buyers as both parties still could not reach an agreement on the new house price.

She said the house buyers only agreed to a maximum increase of 15 per cent of the original price, and not up to more than three times the original price as put forward by the developer.

According to her, in 2006, the plantation workers had signed a Power of Attorney to appoint Era Permai Sdn Bhjd to develop the land, covering 3.27 hectares, for a housing project, and this led to the signing of the sales and purchase agreement among the two parties.

However, she said, the developer failed to build and complete the housing project within the stipulated period, causing the housing project to be abandoned.

Through a series of discussions with the state government, Era Permai had amended the price of houses twice, but the amount was not agreed by the buyers, she added.-Bernama