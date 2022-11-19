Selangor MB in comfortable lead

PETALING JAYA: In Gombak, despite Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) incumbent Azmin Ali’s claims of being able to retain the parliamentary seat, which he won in GE14 on a Pakatan Harapan (PH) ticket, voters seem to have decided to give him the boot.

As of 9pm, PH’s Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix), who is also caretaker Selangor Menteri Besar is in a comfortable lead with 23,654 votes, followed by incumbent Azmin with 14,972, BN (8,840), Pejuang (702), and an independent (193). Of the 206,744 registered voters, 48,361 ballots have been counted.