PETALING JAYA: In Gombak, Pakatan Harapan’s Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari is leading with 1,202 votes, followed by PN’s Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (698), BN (666), Pejuang (50), and independents (eight).

Meanwhile, in Tambun, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu holds a small lead with 984 votes, followed by BN (353), PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim (118), and Pejuang (seven). Only 1,462 ballots have been counted thus far.