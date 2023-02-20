Selangor MMEA detain fishing boat with Myanmar crew ‘high’ on drugs

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency,(MMEA) detained a B1 class fishing boat with three Myanmar nationals believed to be under the influence of drugs near the waters of Sekinchan about 10.40am on Saturday.

Selangor MMEA director Captain V. Siva Kumar said the boat was detected by KM Bagan Datuk 13 nautical miles southwest of Sekinchan.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the boat was being managed by a ‘tekong’ and two Myanmar nationals aged between 33 and 41, and carrying out fishing activities for the past two days and all were found to be high on drugs.

”After further inspection, we found two drinking straws and one clear plastic container filled with syabu weighing about five grammes and glass bong kept in the tekong’s bedroom.

“All of them did not have any valid identification documents and they were paid RM70 a day to work on the boat,” he said in a statement today.

Further inspection also found about 100 kilogrammes of fish as well as tow trawlers on the boat.

Meanwhile, Siva Kumar said the boat, crew and the prohibited substances were taken to the jetty of the Pulau Indah Marine Police before being handed over to the MMEA investigating officer for further action. -Bernama