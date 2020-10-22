Selangor police solve 46 cheating cases involving senior citizens

SHAH ALAM: Police have solved 46 cases of fraudulent ‘competitions’ targeting senior citizens that took place at popular supermarkets in several districts in Selangor following the arrest of a man on Oct 17.

Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Muhamad Yazid Muhammad Yew said that the 41-year-old suspect was arrested at 2 pm at his house in Port Klang.

He said that the initial investigation found that the suspect was believed to have carried out the fraudulent activities alone since August. A total of 46 police reports were lodged by victims in Klang Selatan, Klang Utara, Shah Alam, Ampang, Subang and other areas, involving losses amounting to RM456,542.

“The modus operandi of the suspect is to approach his targets, senior citizens aged between 65 and 81 and then introduce himself as the managing director of the supermarket. The suspect then told the victims that they were chosen to win a Toyota Vios or Toyota Avanza.

“The suspect then asked the victims to submit their identity cards as well as debit cards or credit cards along with the pin, purportedly for registration and insurance for the vehicle won, before disappearing,” he said at a press conference here, today.

Muhammad Yazid added that during the arrest, police also found 158 business cards, six driving licences, 32 debit cards and 10 credit cards.

He said that the suspect was remanded for seven days until tomorrow and a check found that the man had two previous criminal cases involving trespassing, apart from being jailed for seven years under Section 304 of the Penal Code.

Muhammad Yazid also called on any individual who had been deceived in such a way to come forward to assist in the investigation as there were holders of debit and credit cards which were confiscated from the suspect, yet to be traced.

He said that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama