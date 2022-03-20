Selangor Raja Muda confers degrees on 1,000 UPM graduates

SERDANG: The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah(pix) today conferred degrees on 1,000 graduates at the 45th Convocation Ceremony of Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

Tengku Amir Shah, who is also UPM pro-chancellor, handed out the degrees on the second day of the ceremony at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Arts and Culture Centre hall, which went smoothly with compliance to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Mohd Roslan Sulaiman called on each UPM graduate to always be professional, ethical and virtuous in any job demands.

He said they should have strong compassion so that they could have integrity through their attitude and actions.

“Show to the community that UPM graduates have not only excelled academically but also have good character and attitude,” he said in his speech at the event.

The convocation ceremony, which began yesterday and runs until March 24, involves a total of 6,142 graduates comprising 484 recipients of the doctorate in philosophy (PhD), master's degree (1,611), bachelor's degree (3,564) and diploma (483). -Bernama