Selangor records 9,357 dengue cases: Health Director

SHAH ALAM: A total of 9,357 cases of dengue fever have been reported in Selangor so far this year, said State Health Director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman on the State Health Department’s Facebook today.

He said one dengue death due to dengue had been reported this year.

According to him, during the18th epi week (ME 18) this year, which is from May 1 to 7 , a total of 470 dengue cases were reported in Selangor, a decrease of 28.4 percent compared to 656 cases the previous week.

In this regard, he advised the public to rid their housing areas of breeding grounds for aedes mosquito.

For information related on dengue control and prevention, he said, it could be obtained at https://www.infosihat.gov.my/index.php/demam-denggi.-Bernama