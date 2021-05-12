Selangor revises number of worshippers for Aidilfitri prayer

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) has revised the number of worshippers allowed for the non-obligatory Aidilfitri prayer in Selangor following the official statement of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) nationwide from tomorrow.

Selangor Islamic Religious Standing Committee, in a statement today announced that the presence of only 50 worshippers was allowed for the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque; Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Mosque, Bukit Jelutong; Management Mosques and Institutional Mosques.

For kariah (parish) mosques, Friday surau and kariah surau which had a capacity of more than 1,000 worshippers also only 50 people were allowed, it said adding for kariah mosques, Friday surau and kariah surau with a capacity of below 1,000, only 20 worshippers would be allowed to perform the Aidilfitri prayer.

According to the committee, the decision regarding the voluntary Aidilfitri prayer which was announced via a circular from the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) yesterday, is null and void.

“Based on the rescheduling of the number of worshippers, the implementation of the Aidilfitri prayer must also be conducted by using the COVID-19 prevention approach namely rearranging the 1.5-metre physical distancing between worshippers and providing a spacing between one row of worshippers and the next row,’’ it said.

The committee added that other decisions made via JAIS’ circular prior to this remained enforced and must be complied with by all quarters.-BERNAMA