Selangor’s 24-hour hotline offers immediate help to callers

PETALING JAYA: Selangor’s ‘SELamat’ hotline is operational 24 hours a day to be able to provide immediate help and support to its callers, reports Selangor Journal.

Wanita Berdaya Selangor (WBS) chief executive officer Siti Kamariah Ahmad Subki said the hotline is managed by its staff from 9am to 5pm and is taken over by volunteers after working hours.

“Apart from domestic violence cases, we have received calls for different types of reasons including enquiries on the initiatives offered by the state government’s initiatives and relevant agencies that they would like to reach.

“The hotline allows us to create an ecosystem between the state government, agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), especially those involved in domestic violence issues,” Siti Kamariah told Selangor Journal yesterday.

‘SELamat’ was set up to offer crisis support to victims of domestic violence via 03-64195027.

On June 9, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari had announced the RM100,000 allocation for the hotline, which was included in the state’s Kita Selangor Package 2.0.

The financial aid totalling RM551.56 million aimed to benefit 1.6 million people in Selangor, such as low-income groups (B40), students, small entrepreneurs, farmers, and tourism operators.