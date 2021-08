SHAH ALAM: Two projects worth RM26 million in investments in the medical equipment manufacturing sector, involving the production of scientific and measuring equipment, had been approved in Selangor from January to March.

The Selangor state executive councillor for investment, industry and commerce, and small and medium enterprises Datuk Teng Chang Khim said of the amount, RM14 million was from local investors while foreign investors pumped in the remaining RM12 million.

Teng said the state government via Invest Selangor will organise the Selangor International Expo (SIE Medic 2021), which is one of the components of the Selangor International Business Summit 2021 that will be held from Nov 18-21 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

“SIE Medic will gather industry players from the medical equipment and diagnostic sector; healthcare; pharmacy; and hospital to promote and display the latest health products and services.

“Simultaneously with the exhibition, we will also have the Selangor International Medical Conference which has three themes, namely vaccination, elderly care and digital health,” he said after the Selangor state assembly sitting here. — Bernama