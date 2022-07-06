Selangor sends post-flood mission to Baling

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government today sent a post-flood relief mission to Baling, Kedah, to assist in efforts to restore basic needs so that the affected victims can return to their homes immediately.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari(pix) said a total of 189 personnel from 12 local authorities and 20 members from the Selangor Volunteer (SERVE) were involved in the three-day mission.

“We also sent lorries, roro barrels, excavators and four -wheel drives, as well as post-flood cleaning equipment,“ he told the media after flagging-off the mission here today.

He said the focus of the mission was to restore the basic needs of the 1,424 residents in the 12 flood-affected villages.

“It is hoped that this assistance will reduce the burden of our friends in Kedah. It is also to provide field training for members of the mission as part of our preparation for the coming monsoon season,” he said.

The media reported that the floods and water surge that occurred on Monday afternoon killed three family members, seven houses were destroyed.