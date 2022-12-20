Selangor sends RM1m to flood-stricken K’tan, T’ganu

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has contributed RM500,000 each to the Kelantan and Terengganu governments to assist flood victims in the two states.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said in a statement today the state government, through the Rapid Action Squads (PANTAS) and Selangor Volunteers (SERVE), was ready to provide post-flood humanitarian aid as well.

He also said that the Selangor-level New Year Eve celebration had been called off as a mark of respect for the victims of and families affected by the Batang Kali landslide tragedy and the floods.

According to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), 25,353 people in Kelantan and 37,021 in Terengganu had been affected by the floods as of 8 am today.

In KUALA TERENGGANU, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar thanked the Selangor government for the aid.

In a Facebook post, he also expressed thanks to the government agencies, NGOs, volunteers, village development and security committee members as well as villagers for helping to rescue and evacuate flood victims.-Bernama