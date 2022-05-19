Selangor sets five policies for operation of recycled plastic waste to prevent pollution

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has set five policies with regard to the operation of factories and premises processing recycled plastic waste in the state to prevent pollution.

State Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said the agreement and approval of the policy was made through the 12/2020 State Executive Council meeting on May 11.

He said that as a result of the agreement, the import of recycled plastic waste for the purpose of recovery or final disposal for all factories that carry out the plastic recycling processes is not allowed.

“New business licences for recycling factories will not be considered or approved by state authorities (PBN) and local authorities (PBT).

“Apart from that, a review every five years will be made for applications for new business licences for plastic recycling factories. Existing factories with valid licences can continue to operate, subject to the conditions of the EIA technical committee, PBT and other additional conditions,” he said in a statement today.

Hee said the Department of Environment and PBT should also implement enforcement in an integrated manner b carrying out more detailed inspections to ensure all procedures and rules are complied with.

He said the meeting also agreed to reject an application for a temporary licence and electricity reconnection for a company carrying out plastic waste recycling in Sepang.

“The decision was made after taking into account the complaints from residents and investigation carried out as well as the effect of plastic waste on the ecosystem and the wellbeing of the people in Selangor.-Bernama