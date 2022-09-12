Selangor Sultan backs King’s reminder against abusing royal pardon

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix), has expressed full support for the address by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Sept 5 this year regarding the prerogative on the power of pardon.

According to Bernama, he said power of pardon could not be exercised arbitrarily merely for the interests of certain quarters.

His Highness said the people should understand that the process of pardon needs to be implemented according to the legal provisions and procedures stipulated in the relevant constitution and laws.

“Everyone in this country needs to be served with justice, fairness and transparency by the judicial body presiding over any case.

“Therefore, it is the responsibility of all parties to always preserve the good name of the judiciary so that it is not marred by any form of influence and pressure,” Sultan Sharafuddin added.