Selangor Sultan calls on people to celebrate Aidilfitri moderately, be vigilant

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) has advised the people to celebrate the upcoming Aidilfitri festivity moderately and to always be vigilant following the rise of new Covid-19 cases.

The ruler, on a posting uploaded on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook, urged the people to refrain from returning to their hometowns and visiting families and friends, which are common practices during the festivity, to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

He also expressed his concern over the rising number of new Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the state, adding the Selangor people should not make light of the outbreak and continue to be wary of the current Covid-19 situation in their localities.

Through the posting, the ruler reminded those who needed to be in public places to comply with the standard operating procedures prescribed especially observing the physical distancing rule and wearing face masks at all times.

The Selangor Sultan also called on the people to assist the authorities to stop the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak completely.

The Selangor Sultan and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin as well as the Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah also took the opportunity to wish ‘Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 1442 Hijrah’ to all Muslims.

“Stay at home, do not gather, pray that the outbreak is stopped,” said the ruler. — Bernama