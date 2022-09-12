Selangor Sultan: Defend, trust country’s judicial system

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix), has reminded the executive branch to always fully uphold the principle of judicial independence and steer clear of any attempts to influence the process of administration of justice in the country.

Sultan Sharafuddin said judicial independence should be preserved with the support, understanding and commitment of all quarters, especially the executive branch.

“In this connection, I urge all quarters to work together by taking steps towards defending and ensuring the independence of the judicial body for the sake of the country’s well-being and prosperity,” Sultan Sharafuddin said in a statement today.

His Highness asked the people to place complete trust in the country’s judicial system and to refrain from making unfounded allegations without knowing the facts and grounds of judgment in any particular case.

Sultan Sharafuddin said any baseless allegations would create a negative perception on the independence of the judicial authority and definitely erode public confidence and trust in the system of administration of justice in the country.

“Such a situation will also indirectly affect the good name of the country on the international stage,” the Sultan added.

Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed full support for the address by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Sept 5 this year regarding the prerogative on the power of pardon which could not be exercised arbitrarily merely for the interests of certain quarters.

His Highness said the people should understand that the process of pardon needs to be implemented according to the legal provisions and procedures stipulated in the relevant constitution and laws.

“Everyone in this country needs to be served with justice, fairness and transparency by the judicial body presiding over any case.

“Therefore, it is the responsibility of all parties to always preserve the good name of the judiciary so that it is not marred by any form of influence and pressure,” Sultan Sharafuddin added.-Bernama