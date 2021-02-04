Selangor Sultan expresses concern over rising corruption, fake news

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) has expressed deep concern over corruption and the spread of fake news with intent to slander which are on the rise among politicians and civil servants.

The Istana Alam Shah, in a posting on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page today, reiterated Sultan Sharafuddin’s concerns over corruption and slander which are currently prevalent, as the enemies within the community and can destroy the country.

Sultan Sharafuddin also reminded the Malays in particular, that corruption and slander are forbidden and great sins in Islam.

“His Royal Highness is of the view that corruption and slander are the cause of division in the country’s political situation, further tarnishing the reputation of country’s administration at the international level.

“This is evidenced by the Malaysia’s significant drop in the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (CPI) last year,” the statement said.

Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed shock over the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)’s disclosure that half of the corruption cases in the country involved civil servants.

Therefore, he called on the MACC to continue to work diligently to eliminate the immoral activities and hoped that the perpetrators could be tried immediately in court based on solid evidence, to set an example to the community.

Sultan Sharafuddin also advised every citizen to play a role in fighting corruption that can destroy the nation’s civilisation in the long run.

At the same time, he also praised the move of the Sinar Harian, a Malay daily, to come up with reports on various perspectives related to corruption in Malaysia through the ‘Rasuah Busters’ segment.

He also stressed that the current situation is exacerbated by the spread of fake news to slander that is on increase on social media.

“His Royal Highness does not want the shortcomings and divisions in the political arena to spread to the point of dividing the people.

“He calls on the people of various races to stay united and wise in rejecting bad elements, especially corruption and slander for the well-being of the country and future generation,” added the statement.

Sultan Sharafuddin also believed that if the people stay united, devoted and worked hard, the country would definitely continue to progress. — Bernama