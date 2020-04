SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) has decreed that the suspension of Friday and congregational prayers as well as religious lectures at all mosques, surau and musollah (prayer rooms) in the state be extended until May 31 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Private secretary to the Sultan, Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani in a statement today however said, a new directive would be issued, should the Covid-19 outbreak could be resolved earlier than the date.

“The decision to extend the suspension was made during a special meeting between the Selangor Islamic Religious Council and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department held today.

“The postponed Friday prayers must be replaced with zohor prayers (at home) while the terawih prayers during this Ramadan should be performed at home,” he said.

Mohamad Munir said Sultan Sharafuddin also expressed his concern that the 6.5 million people residing in Selangor could expose themselves to the virus if the preventive measures were not taken seriously.

The Ruler also advised the people to stay at home while adopting good personal hygiene and practising social distancing, he said adding that all must also adhere to guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

Mohamad Munir said the Sultan of Selangor also expressed regret over the spreading of fake news involving the Covid-19 outbreak which had caused anxiety among the people.

“Sultan Sharafuddin called on the people to continue praying for the well-being of the people and the state” he said.

The Sultan of Selangor also conveyed Ramadan greetings and a blessed fasting month to all Muslims. -Bernama