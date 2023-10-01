Selangor Sultan urges replacement of old navy vessels

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) today expressed his concern over the condition of the country’s security assets, especially old vessels belonging to the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) that need to be replaced.

This was expressed by the Sultan during a meeting with the RMN Commander Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany last Thursday.

Through a post on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook, Sultan Sharafuddin as RMN Captain-In-Chief, said the aged assets needed to be replaced to ensure that the sovereignty of the country's waters is always preserved and the navy is always in a state of readiness.

Last Thursday, the Sultan of Selangor granted an audience to Mohd Reza in conjunction with his retirement at Istana Bukit Kayangan, Shah Alam.

Mohd Reza was appointed the RMN Commander on Nov 30, 2018 and he will hand over the duties to his successor this Jan 23 to RMN deputy commander, Vice Admiral Datuk Abdul Rahman Ayob.-Bernama