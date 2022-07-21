Selangor to develop aerospace park

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor state government is to develop a 2,000-acre mixed development land into an aerospace industrial park called the Selangor International Aero Park (SAP) to cater to the increasing demands from the aerospace industry players to set up an Asia-Pacific regional operations in Malaysia.

The development is part of a proposition to address challenges and opportunities raised by the industry. The state government will collaborate with property developers, key aerospace and aviation agencies and industry players for the development.

SAP is designed to be a free trade zone and caters to activities such as maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), aircraft teardown, aircraft retrofitting, engines and aero manufacturing, training & research centres and development labs. It will feature smart hangars, office complexes, test bed facilities, and bonded warehouses and will have direct access to runways to ease the movement of aircraft going in and out of the park.

The soft launch ceremony was held at the Malaysian Pavilion in Farnborough International Airshow 2022 and officiated by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The Selangor state government has identified the aerospace and aviation industry as one of its nine focus sectors in the state’s five-year development plan, Rancangan Selangor Pertama or RS1, which will run from 2021 to 2025.