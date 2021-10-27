Selangor to develop six Dream House projects

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will be offering affordable houses at RM250,000 a unit, specially for Selangorians who have been living and working in the state, with the development of six Dream House projects.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari(pix) in a special announcement posted on his official Facebook page today said, the projects, a collaboration between the state government, MGB Berhad and LBS Bina Group, would be launched next month.

He said the six projects would involve five strategic and rapidly developing areas, namely Bandar Saujana Putra, Kuala Langat; Shah Alam City and Puchong in Petaling district; Cyber ​​South, Sepang and Bandar Puncak Alam in Kuala Selangor.

“The 1,000 square feet, RM250,000 dream house is good value for money for first time homebuyers.

“Each unit comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms; two parking spaces; television with a cabinet; a refrigerator; built-in kitchen cabinets; three air conditioning units; water heater in each bathroom and built in wardrobe in each bedroom,“ he said.