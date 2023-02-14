Selangor to open three new museums next year

KUALA SELANGOR: The Selangor government will open three new museums early next year in its efforts to preserve and document the state's history, heritage, and culture.

State Rural Development and Culture committee chairman Borhan Aman Shah (pix) said the three museums are the Selangor Art Gallery and the Stamp Museum in Shah Alam, and the Textile Museum in Klang.

In addition, he said the Sultan Alam Shah Museum in Shah Alam, which is currently being renovated, is expected to reopen to visitors by the end of this year.

Borhan also said the state government is working to gazette a tin dredger located in Sepang as a museum and a new attraction for the state's tourism industry.

“The 6,000-tonne machine has the potential to be recognised by the United Nations (UNESCO) as a historical legacy as it is the world’s largest excavator still in operation,“ he said at a conference today after opening the Kuala Selangor Traditional Games Museum in Bukit Malawati today.

“The Sepang Municipal Council (MPSepang) is working hard to make this happen and now the surrounding land of 8.09 hectares has been designated,“ Borhan said.

“We are confident that it can be opened next year or the year after if there are no obstacles. We will call it the Mining Museum and propose to open a restaurant in the area at the end of this year while visitors can enjoy the view of the surrounding lake,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he said the Kuala Selangor Traditional Games Museum has reopened to visitors today after being renovated due to a fire in 2011.

Borhan said a total of RM500,000 has been allocated for the renovation and refurbishment of the museum from 2014 to 2021.

He added that there are 44 types of traditional games exhibited at the museum, which is open from 9.30 am to 5 pm daily, with tickets priced at RM3. -Bernama