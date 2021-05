SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Health Department (JKNS) intends to utilise all health clinics in the state as venues to administer Covid-19 vaccines, particularly for patients with chronic illnesses, its director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said.

“We have proposed this to the Health Ministry. They strongly support the move and I will get official permission,” he told reporters after visiting the Ideal Convention Center (IDCC) Shah Alam here today for the first day of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine opt-in exercise.

In addition, he said the department would also carry out an immunisation exercise for bedridden patients through an outreach programme conducted by state health workers.

In the meantime, he said a total of 42,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccine will be given at IDCC with an estimate of 3,000 doses a day starting today until June 6.

At the same time, he advised the public not to try their luck with ‘walk-ins’ or to linger at vaccination centres (PPV) to prevent congestion.

“We already have a waiting list, so there is no need for them to try their luck coming to the PPV. We have never given vaccines to walk-in cases,” he said. — Bernama