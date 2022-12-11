Selangor Zakat Board recognises 88 amil assistants

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) today acknowledged the commitment and contribution of 88 ‘amil’ (zakat collector) assistants in facilitating zakat collection.

LZS chief executive officer Mohd Sabirin Mohd Sarbini (pix) said the ceremony was also to repay them for their good service in offering assistance to the ‘asnaf’ (zakat recipient) groups on behalf of the board.

“We appreciate the efforts and services they have contributed throughout the last year and before this. Their job is to track, trace and enumerate, in addition to recommending new asnaf who are qualified to be referred to the Selangor Zakat Board.

“They will also update the assistance required by qualified asnaf if necessary, besides helping us (LZS) in a lot of matters,“ he told Bernama after the 2021 Selangor Amil Chiefs and Assistants Award Ceremony here today.

He said a total of 88 amil assistants were selected to receive awards involving five categories.

“Each award recipient will receive cash, a certificate of appreciation and a plaque for which they were selected based on the 2021 annual performance evaluation conducted by LZS,“ he said.-Bernama