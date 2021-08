SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government, through the Selcare clinics, has been proposed to assist the Health Ministry (MOH) to monitor Covid-19 positive patients who are undergoing compulsory home quarantine.

Dr Daroyah Alwi (Bersatu-Sementa) proposed that Selcare clinics assist the MOH by making calls, monitoring patients and providing advisory services to Covid-19 patients and their families.

“This is to ensure that they (who are quarantined at home) know what to do if the symptoms worsen, and the patient can be properly advised. In most of the BID (brought in dead) cases, many of them are quarantined patients but still go to hospitals because they did not know what to do when symptoms worsened.

“Selcare clinics can play a role in providing medicines needed according to patient’s needs,” she said, when debating the motion of thanks for the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s royal address at the Selangor State Assembly sitting, at the State Assembly building today.

The assembly is adjourned until 10 am tomorrow. — Bernama