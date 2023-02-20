Select SEA Games athletes based on current performance: Coach

KUALA LUMPUR: Former SEA Games race walking champion R. Mogan, who is now a middle distance coach, hopes the selection of athletes for the upcoming Cambodia SEA Games track and field events will be carried out based on current performances.

The 1995 Chiang Mai SEA Games gold medallist, who still holds the men’s 10,000 metres (m) walk national record since 1997, said the Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) should give a chance to athletes who shined at the MAF Track and Field Championship, last weekend.

“The selection of athletes must be based on recent competitions, not based on the old result because they might not be in their best shape now, especially with the Cambodian Games in May, which is only a few months away.

“We don’t want MAF to choose athletes who have not competed this year or not fit enough to compete in the SEA Games,” he said.

He also expressed hope that his charge R. Thevan from Negeri Sembilan who qualified in both men’s 5,000 m and 10,000m by finishing second in the MAF meet clocking 15 minutes and 23.30 seconds, and 32:01.96s respectively, will be given a chance to represent the country.

Last week, R. Daren James Nair of Selangor won the 5,000m race clocking 15:19.26s, while Pahang’s S. Poo Vasanthan emerged victorious in the 10,000m event with a time of 32:01.08s.

Meanwhile, MAF vice president Datuk Wira Mark Ling said, the names of shortlisted athletes had been presented to the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) Selection Committee last week, but yet to get approval.

He said the list is expected to be finalised by early March, before sending confirmation to the host.

The Cambodia SEA Games is scheduled from May 5 to 17. -Bernama