Self-employed bus drivers must register with SOCSO - Saravanan

PUTRAJAYA: All self-employed bus drivers are required to register and contribute to the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS).

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix) in a statement today said this comes following the implementation of the Self-Employment Social Security Regulations (Contribution Rate for Bus Drivers) (Amendment) 2021.

“If a bus driver fails to do so, he or she can be fined up to RM10,000 or jailed for a maximum of two years or both,“ he said.

Saravanan said as of yesterday, a total of 81,331 self-employed active contributors were found registered under the SKSPS, including 1,346 bus drivers.

According to him, a total of RM2.35 million in benefits had been disbursed to self-employed people under the SKSPS to date, which included their dependents when the contributors were met with an accident or died due to an occupational disaster.

“As the minister responsible, I would like to call on all eligible bus drivers and self-employed individuals to immediately register and contribute to ensure you get protection under the SKSPS,“ he said.

The Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017 (Act 789) which provides protection to individuals who work on their own came into force on June 1, 2017. — Bernama