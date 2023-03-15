Self-employed individuals urged to contribute to SKSPS

MALACCA: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) in Malacca has urged more self-employed workers including farmers, fishermen, traders and hawkers to contribute to the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS).

Its director Abd Razak Omar said to date there are about 8,600 people who are registered and contributing under the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017 (Act 789).

“We found the figure is still small and we hope more self-employed individuals would come forward and learn about social protection by contributing to Socso.

“This contribution will ensure protection when they go out to work,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier he presented contribution to recipient Chong Lai Ling, 54, who is the widow of Cheah Chong Leng when the Socso Protection squad visited her at Kampung Tujuh, Gajah Berang here today.

The late Cheah, 51, who worked as a trishaw rider since 2018 was involved in an accident on Dec 8 while on the way from his house to the trishaw store and died while being treated at Malacca Hospital intensive care unit (ICU).

The beneficiaries, who are the wife and children of Cheah, are eligible to receive dependents' benefit amounting to RM945 per month as well as funeral expenses benefit paid as a lump sum amounting to RM2,000.

In the meantime, Abd Razak said Melaka Socso had settled claims for various benefits to 19,030 workers with a payment of more than RM29.9 million last year.

He said that as of February Socso had paid more than RM4.79 million to 1,452 workers involving benefits such as temporary disability, permanent disability, dependents' benefit pension, disability pension, retirement pension and funeral benefits. -Bernama