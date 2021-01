PUTRAJAYA: The government has reviewed the situation and agreed that there is a need for optical shops and self-service laundromats in areas subject to the Movement Control Order (MCO) to operate.

In a statement today, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the permission to operate takes into account the requirement of the people who need the services.

“The permission is subject to conditions that will be specified in the MCO’s standard operating procedure (SOP) that will be issued in the near future,” he said.

He said the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry also reminded industry players in the trade and distribution sector to ensure that SOP compliance is fully implemented during the MCO, at their respective premises.

“Failure to ensure compliance with SOPs can result in action being taken such as as issuing warnings, compounds and closure of business premises,” he said.

He added that if compliance still fails to reach a satisfactory level, the ministry will take drastic actions including proposing to the National Security Council (NSC) to continue to close the operations of the industry throughout the MCO period.

Nanta said it was the ministry’s hope that all parties, especially industry players and consumers, would take full advantage of the opening of economic activities under the Trade and Distribution Sector, by complying with all the SOPs in force during the MCO.

He said the action and cooperation of all parties will be able to balance the needs between the country’s economic survival, as well as controlling the Covid-19 infection.

For further information, industry players and members of the public can contact the trade distribution and services industry secretariat at 03-8882 5881/5905 or email spip@kpdnhep.gov.my. — Bernama