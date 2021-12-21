Semenyih 2 LRA resumes operations, water supply fully restored

KUALA LUMPUR: The Semenyih 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA) has resumed full operations and water supply has been restored in 70 areas which were affected by the supply disruption.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said in a statement that as of 1.30 pm today, LRA Sungai Langat and LRA Langat 2 have resumed full operations and the water supply to the affected areas is expected to be fully restored by 11 pm tomorrow (Dec 22).

As for Cheras Batu 11 LRA, Air Selangor said the process of cleaning the water treatment plant and damage assessment are still ongoing and as such it could not determine when supply would be restored.

Air Selangor stated Petaling has recorded a 100 per cent restoration of water supply followed by Hulu Langat (66 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (20 per cent).

Several areas in Petaling, Hulu Langat and Kuala Lumpur experienced unscheduled water disruptions following the shutdown of four water treatment plants due to rising water levels and the emergency electricity closure on Dec 19.

“Alternative assistance via water trucks are still being mobilised at affected areas by giving priority to critical premises throughout the unscheduled water disruption period,” Air Selangor said.