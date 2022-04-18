Semporna boat tragedy: Survivor traumatised after losing seven family members

SEMPORNA: Losing seven family members in the boat capsize tragedy in the waters of Kampung Tandoan, Pulau Timbun Mata on April 14 has left Mazlan Harimalam traumatised.

Mazlan, 24, the survivor of the incident, had lost his mother, two younger sisters, two sons, as well as his niece and nephew in the tragedy.

“When we left from Kampung Bakung-Bakung to Tandoan, the weather was good. But, after 10 minutes, we were suddenly struck by strong winds and high waves, causing the boat to overturn.

“I only thought of the safety of the children, but it was dark at that time. With the strong winds and high waves, I only managed to pull three people before clinging to the boat,” he told Bernama.

Mazlan, the sixth of nine siblings, said they wanted to visit family members in Kampung Tandoan and celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri there.

On April 14, five people were reported drowned, two missing, while another 14 survived after the boat they were in capsized in the waters of Kampung Tandoan.

The bodies of the last two victims of the boat capsize tragedy were found floating near the scene on April 16, bringing the total casualties of the incident to seven people out of 21 passengers of the boat.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Bilah Ahmad, another survivor, said he did all he could to survive after clinging to the boat for over two hours while holding his one-year-old daughter and nephew in the rough sea conditions.

“I thought I would die. At that time, I felt weak and my voice was barely audible because I shouted for help many times,” he said.

Recounting the anxious moments, he said after the boat capsized, the situation became chaotic, with victims struggling to swim to safety.

“Many were swept away by strong waves, including my mother-in-law. My wife was almost washed away as she did not know how to swim. Fortunately, I managed to pull her hand.

“We were drifted to the shore. It just so happened that someone was walking near the shore and heard our screams for help. We were rescued by nearby residents who came with two boats at about 9 pm,” he said.

The tragedy also caught the attention of Semporna Umno Division chief Abdul Manan Indanan, who presented financial assistance and groceries to the survivors and victims’ next-of-kin.

Abdul Manan, who is also the Sulabayan Community Development Leader, reminded all parties to always prioritise safety.

“I will raise the issues, such as wearing life jackets and ferrying passengers within the load limit and capacity, to the District Action Meeting to remind boat operators to always take care of their passengers’ safety.

“We will also conduct an awareness campaign to ensure that the safety aspect is not taken lightly by the public,” he added.-Bernama