Senate passes RM107.72b Mini Budget for civil service expenditure

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara today passed the Consolidated Fund (Expenditure on Account) Bill 2022 for civil service expenditure involving a total of RM107.72 billion.

The Bill, which was proposed by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix), was approved with a majority voice vote after being debated by six senators.

Earlier, when winding up the debate, Ahmad said that the Unity Government would always strive to keep the cost of living of the people at a controlled level.

He said for this purpose, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living has been set up for the first time in the country’s history.

“Before this, there was never a cost of living minister and this time we are combining it, of course with the aim of keeping the cost of living of the people at a controlled level,“ he said.

Ahmad said the temporary budget which was passed in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday is for the first six months of 2023 until the actual budget is passed, taking into account the interests of civil servants and cash support for the people.

This includes cash assistance of RM150 for primary and secondary school students, for which up to RM450 million will be allocated.

Meanwhile, Senator Datuk Dr Ahmad Azam Hamzah suggested that the government should implement certain plans as soon as possible to reduce the cost of living.

“The cost of living for people is high at the moment. A plate of mixed rice now costs more than RM10... it is ridiculous, but that is the reality,“ he said.

On the security of the country’s food supply, Ahmad Azam also suggested that the government should not renew the import permit for eggs to control the price in the future.

“So if we do not stop and control the imports of these two items, I think the price of chicken and eggs will eventually become uncontrollable,“ he said.-Bernama